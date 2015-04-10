RHP Angel Nesbitt pitched in his first major league game Wednesday and could play a more prominent role in Detroit’s bullpen while closer RHP Joe Nathan is on the disabled list. “He’s so calm,” Detroit’s interim closer, Joakim Soria, said. “Hopefully he stays that way the whole year.” “He’s got the ability to pitch (at the end of games) eventually,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “I‘m not sure I want to put that on him right now, though.” Nesbitt had never pitched above Double-A prior to his major league debut, when he retired the only batter he faced.

CF Anthony Gose has taken advantage of his speed to reach base and has laced some of the handful of fastballs he’s seen. Gose had three hits Thursday and now has six with four runs scored in his two starts for the Tigers. “I don’t know what I‘m going to see,” Gose said. “I’ll just go up with a good approach and take a good swing.”

RF J.D. Martinez cranked his second home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth, and drove in a third run with single in the first Thursday. “We’ve seen him do that quite a bit,” C Alex Avila said of Martinez’s home run deep into the right-field seats. “He’s awesome.”

LHP Kyle Lobstein was called up from Triple-A Toledo. He arrived in Detroit on Thursday and began preparing to start Sunday in Cleveland for disabled RHP Justin Verlander. “They’re left-hand heavy in that lineup,” Lobstein said of the Indians, “which should play well for me. But I‘m sure they’re going to make adjustments to me.” Lobstein felt pitching for Detroit late last season would be helpful, too. “There’s more relaxation being up in this setting this time. I’ll settle in quickly.” Lobstein said his apparent coolness last year was a cover. “I just wasn’t showing it,” he said.

LHP Blaine Hardy got the news he was being brought up to Detroit while on a bus, three hours out from Louisville on the way from Triple-A Toledo. “I was a little confused as to why LP (manager Larry Parrish) would be calling me,” said Hardy, replacing disabled RHP Joe Nathan on Detroit’s roster. “He was right on the bus in front of me.” Hardy and fellow callup LHP Kyle Lobstein spent the night in Louisville, then caught a flight to Detroit Thursday morning, arriving in time to get to Comerica Park for the Tigers game against Minnesota.

RHP Shane Greene fretted through a rain delay of three hours, 36 minutes Thursday but sparkled once the game got going. “He was raring to go,” C Alex Avila said. “He was really pumped for his first start (with Detroit). I don’t think anything was going to get in his way.” Greene threw just 85 pitches in his eight innings of work, allowing four hits, walking one and fanning five. “After facing him last year and catching this spring, I was very excited to see what he would do,” Avila said. “He’s going to win a lot of games for us,”

RHP Alfredo Simon was to make his first start Friday for Detroit when he took the mound at Cleveland. Simon faced the Indians just once last season with Cincinnati, taking the loss. He started just two of seven games against the Indians over his career, posting a 1-2 record and 5.48 ERA.

RHP Joakim Soria isn’t walking into an unfamiliar spot when he attempts to get his first save as Detroit’s interim closer. RHP Joe Nathan is on the disabled list. “I have done that before,” noted Soria, who broke in as Kansas City’s closer and had a nice run with the Royals. “I’ve done that my whole career. I know what to expect.” Soria, obtained at the trade deadline from Texas, had a solid spring after struggling through injuries after joining the Tigers.