LHP Blaine Hardy was recalled from Triple-A Toledo. Hardy takes the place of RHP Joe Nathan, who was placed on the disabled list with a right elbow strain.

1B Miguel Cabrera stole third base off Cleveland RHP Zach McAllister in the fourth inning. It was the 38th stolen base of Cabrera’s career, in 57 attempts. It was his fifth career stolen base vs. Cleveland, and his last three steals have all come against the Indians.

DH Victor Martinez had just two hits in the Tigers’ first three games, but he had two hits in the first four innings Friday vs. Cleveland RHP Zach McAllister, who is one of Martinez’s favorite pitchers. Martinez’s career batting average vs. McAllister is .524 (11-for-21), with four doubles, one home run and eight RBIs.

RHP Joe Nathan was placed on the disabled list with a right elbow strain. The move was made retroactive to April 7.

RHP Justin Verlander, who is on the disabled list with a strained triceps muscle, threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Friday. Manager Brad Ausmus said if Verlander feels good on Saturday, he’ll throw another bullpen on Sunday.

RHP Alfredo Simon held Cleveland scoreless on two hits over the first five innings Friday en route to his first victory as a member of the Tigers. Overall, Simon pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks. He threw 76 pitches, 49 strikes. “Al did a really good job against all their left-handed hitters. I think in the sixth inning he just got a little tired,” manager Brad Ausmus said.