Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
April 12, 2015 / 8:48 PM / 2 years ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Anthony Gose hit RHP Corey Kluber’s second pitch of the game over the wall in center field for his first home run of the season. It was the first leadoff home run of Gose’s career and the first leadoff home run by the Tigers since 2B Ian Kinsler hit one at Minnesota on Aug. 22.

1B Miguel Cabrera continues to wear out reigning Cy Young Award winner RHP Corey Kluber. Cabrera was 2-for-3 vs. Kluber. His career average against Kluber is .576 (19-for-33), with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs.

DH Victor Martinez had to leave the game for a pinch runner in the seventh inning. Martinez said he felt a pinch in his knee after taking a big swing during that at-bat. “Victor will be fine. I’d be surprised if he doesn’t play tomorrow,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

LHP David Price held Cleveland scoreless on three hits through the first five innings, but he gave up three unearned runs in the sixth on his own error. Price fielded a grounder hit back to the mound but threw wildly to second trying to start a double play. “I take pride in being a good fielder. That’s a play I’ve got to make,” he said.

