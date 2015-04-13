FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
April 13, 2015

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Kyle Lobstein, in his first start of the season, was the winning pitcher Sunday. Lobstein threw 97 pitches in five innings and gave up three runs on eight hits. It was Lobstein’s first win since Sept. 7 of last year against San Francisco.

1B Miguel Cabrera had his second consecutive four-hit game Sunday. In the Tigers’ three-game sweep of the Indians, Cabrera hit .786 (11-for-14) with a double, two homers and six RBIs. Cabrera’s batting average at the start of the series with the Indians was .182. His batting average at the end of the series was .520.

DH Victor Martinez had five plate appearances, but only two official at-bats Sunday. Martinez drew a conventional walk, an intentional walk, and he was hit by a pitch. Martinez was 3-for-5 in the first game of the series but 1-for-7 in the last two games.

RHP Justin Verlander, who is on the disabled list with a strained triceps in his right arm, threw a successful bullpen session Sunday. Verlander threw about 45 pitches. The next step for him will be to pitch a simulated game Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

