CF Anthony Gose had a tough day, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. However, the Tigers liked what they have seen so far of Gose after acquiring him from the Toronto Blue Jays in an offseason trade as he is hitting .391 with a home run in six games. He entered the season with a .234 lifetime batting average in three seasons with the Blue Jays.

RF J.D. Martinez continued his hot start with a two-run home run, his fourth in the season’s first seven games. His slugging percentage is .713 as he has 22 total bases.

RHP Shane Greene will make his second start Tuesday night at Pittsburgh after pitching eight shutout innings to beat Minnesota on April 9 in his Tigers’ debut. Acquired from the New York Yankees in an offseason trade, Greene allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out five. He has never faced the Pirates.

1B Miguel Cabrera went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Monday’s 5-4 loss at Pittsburgh and his batting average actually went down three points to .517. Cabrera is 13-for-18 (.722) with seven RBIs in his last four games.