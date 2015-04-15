RHP Shane Greene has been nearly untouchable in his first two starts with the Tigers after being acquired from the New York Yankees in a three-team winter trade that also included the Arizona Diamondbacks. On Tuesday night, he blanked the Pirates for eight innings while allowing just three hits, only one of which left the infield. That came after he allowed one unearned run in eight innings Thursday to beat the Minnesota Twins at Detroit. He is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA with just seven hits and one walk allowed in 16 innings.

DH Victor Martinez struck out swinging as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning of Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory at Pittsburgh, then limped back to the dugout. Manager Brad Ausmus said he was “somewhat concerned” because Martinez underwent arthroscopic left knee surgery Feb. 10. However, Martinez did not have an icepack on the knee following the game as he sat in the clubhouse.

RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) is scheduled to throw 60-75 pitches in a simulated game Wednesday. If Verlander is able to throw 75 pitches, then there is a good chance he could come off the disabled list soon, perhaps as early as this weekend’s three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Detroit.

CF Rajai Davis, despite being a right-handed hitter, started in place of left-handed-hitting CF Anthony Gose on Tuesday even though the Pirates started RHP A.J. Burnett. The unorthodox move by manager Brad Ausmus paid off as Davis broke a scoreless tie with a two-out, RBI single in the seventh inning. Davis is 6-for-11 lifetime against Burnett.

RHP Alfredo Simon (1-0, 5.06 ERA) starts the finale of a three-game series against the Pirates in Pittsburgh after winning his Tigers debut Friday at Cleveland. Acquired from the Cincinnati Reds in an offseason trade, Simon allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings to the Indians. In his career against the Pirates, he is 3-4 with a 3.50 ERA in 18 games, including four starts.