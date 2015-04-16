LHP Kyle Lobstein (1-0, 5.40 ERA) has had his turn in the rotation pushed back to next Tuesday when the Tigers host the New York Yankees. The rookie will have eight days off between starts as manager Brad Ausmus wanted to keep the rest of his starting pitchers on their regular schedules. Lobstein’s only start this season came Sunday when he beat the Indians at Cleveland, surrendering three and eight hits in five innings.

RHP Shane Greene (2-0, 0.00 ERA) has been moved up a day in the rotation because of Thursday’s off day and will start Sunday at home against the Chicago White Sox. Greene has allowed only one unearned run and eight hits while winning his first two starts of the season.

DH Victor Martinez missed out on a favorable matchup Wednesday against Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano. Martinez entered the game 13-for-28 (.464) in his career against Liriano with six doubles and one home run. However, with the designated hitter rule not in effect in an interleague game in a National League park and Martinez having had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Feb. 10, manager Brad Ausmus decided to keep him on the bench.

RHP Joe Nathan played catch Wednesday for the first time since being placed on the disabled list, retroactive to April 7 with a right elbow flexor strain. The next step is for Nathan to throw off a mound, though when that will happen is yet to determined. Manager Brad Ausmus said Nathan will remain the closer when he returns, even though RHP Joakim Soria has been perfect in three save opportunities.

RHP Justin Verlander won’t be coming off the disabled list next week as the Detroit Tigers hoped. His simulated game Wednesday afternoon was stopped after three innings and 45 pitches because he was fatigued. The Tigers had hoped Verlander, who is on the DL with a strained right triceps, would be able to go at least four innings and 60 pitches, and possibly even be stretched to 75 pitches.

RHP Anibal Sanchez (1-1, 3.46 ERA) has been moved up a day in the rotation because of Thursday’s off day and will pitch Saturday at home against the Chicago White Sox. Sanchez lost in his last start Monday at Pittsburgh as he gave up five runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings.

LHP David Price (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will start Friday afternoon at home against the Chicago White Sox in the opener of a three-game series. Price has allowed three unearned runs in 14 1/3 innings in his first two starts of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.62 ERA against the White Sox in 10 career starts.