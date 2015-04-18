SS Jose Iglesias hardly looks like a player who missed the entire 2014 season with bad shins in both legs. Iglesias had two hits Friday, including the game-winning single up the middle with one out in the ninth inning of Detroit’s 2-1 victory over Chicago. Iglesias is hitting .484 this season. “I think I hit a slider,” Iglesias said of his winning hit. “I was just trying to put the ball in play.”

LHP Kyle Lobstein will start Tuesday for Detroit, which had hoped RHP Justin Verlander would be ready to return to the rotation by that time. Lobstein picked up a win April 12 at Cleveland but gave up eight hits and two walks in his five innings. Manager Brad Ausmus confirmed Friday Verlander would not be able to return to the rotation at this time and said Lobstein would be slotted in Tuesday.

DH Victor Martinez was not in Detroit’s starting lineup Friday as manager Brad Ausmus wanted to give his left knee an extra day of rest. Martinez hurt his knee taking a big swing as a pinch-hitter on Tuesday in Pittsburgh and limped back to the dugout after finishing his at-bat. “He’ll be back in the starting lineup (Saturday),” manager Brad Ausmus said. “I wanted to give him one more day (off) from the left side.” Ausmus said Martinez could have pinch-hit Friday if needed. Martinez pinch-hit twice in three games in Pittsburgh but otherwise did not play in the National League city because use of the DH is banned in NL parks.

RHP Joe Nathan threw a light bullpen session prior to Friday’s game but is not close to coming off the disabled list. The bullpen was the first since Nathan was placed on the disabled list April 7 with a right elbow flexor strain. There is still no timetable for his return.

RHP Justin Verlander came out of his abbreviated simulated game Wednesday with “normal soreness,” according to manager Brad Ausmus, but won’t start for the Tigers on Tuesday as originally hoped. Verlander stopped after pitching three of a planned five innings due to fatigue and thus will have to throw to Detroit hitters again before a decision is made on what to do next. Verlander reportedly is resistant to the idea of a rehab start, saying if he’s sound enough to face minor league hitters, he’s able to pitch in the majors.

RHP Anibal Sanchez makes the seventh start of his career Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. Sanchez has not fared well against the White Sox for the most part. He was 0-2 in two starts against Chicago last season, with a 4.97 ERA. In his six career starts against the White Sox, Sanchez is 2-4 with a 3.72 ERA.

LHP David Price was dominant Friday although he did not get a decision in Detroit’s 2-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Price gave up four hits and walked two in eight innings, but the only runner to get past first was RF Avisail Garcia, who hit a solo home run on Price’s first pitch of the fourth. He struck out nine and faced only one over the minimum over his last four innings.