UTL Hernan Perez got his first start of the season Saturday, playing third base against the Chicago White Sox. ”I‘m a nice guy,“ manager Brad Ausmus said. ”His first start and it“s against (LHP) Chris Sale.” Perez had only two at-bats this season entering the game. Perez was credited with a single through second in the ninth, his only hit of the game.

RHP Shane Greene has a 0.00 ERA to show for two starts this season but has given up an unearned run. Greene, an offseason acquisition from the New York Yankees, faced the Chicago White Sox once last season with New York and did not get a decision in his start. He allowed nine hits, two walks and three runs in five innings.

1B Miguel Cabrera celebrated his 32nd birthday on Saturday, marking the occasion with an RBI double in the first inning off Chicago LHP Chris Sale. He walked and struck out in his next two appearances and was replaced by C Alex Avila after that.

DH Victor Martinez returned to the Detroit lineup Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. Martinez got an extra day off Friday to rest a left knee that he hurt with a vigorous swing Tuesday in Pittsburgh. Manager Brad Ausmus intends to monitor the condition of the knee closely and may give Martinez some days off against right-handed pitchers until the soreness is gone.

RHP Justin Verlander was “a little more sore” the second day after he threw a bullpen session than he was the day after, leading manager Brad Ausmus to tell him not to pick up a baseball until Sunday. Verlander, who has not pitched a game since March 22 in spring training, will do some long toss Sunday.

RHP Anibal Sanchez finessed his way out of a first-inning jam but couldn’t get out of trouble in the third and fourth, absorbing his second loss in a season in which Detroit has lost only two games out of 11. Manager Brad Ausmus said Sanchez was up in the strike zone too often and wound up paying for it. “I was behind in the count a little bit,” Sanchez said.