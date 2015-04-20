C James McCann started his second straight game Sunday and broke an 0-for-12 stretch with a triple leading off the second inning. He was also robbed of an extra-base hit by a fine catch by CF Adam Eaton of Chicago leading off the fourth inning. McCann may not start Monday even though the New York Yankees are pitching LHP CC Sabathia. C Alex Avila wouldn’t be overpowered by Sabathia.

C Alex Avila has had plate appearances in each of the last two games even though he hasn’t started behind the plate in either. Avila replaced 1B Miguel Cabrera in Saturday’s blowout loss and pinch-hit Sunday for DH Victor Martinez in a one-sided win. Manager Brad Ausmus was non-committal when asked if C James McCann would start Monday against a third straight lefty to pitch against Detroit, New York’s CC Sabathia. That’s a sign Avila could start.

LF Yoenis Cespedes went on a home run tear Sunday. Cespedes cranked a 3-2 fastball into the left-field seats in the first inning with the bases loaded to record his first grand slam. In the third inning Cespedes made it another personal first, hitting a two-run home run to give him a career-most six RBIs in one game. ”It feels great just to be here,“ said Cespedes, obtained this winter in a deal with Boston for right-hander Rick Porcello. ”I couldn’t be happier. “It’s great to be on the same team with the greatest hitter in the game, Miguel Cabrera, and also with Victor Martinez and J.D. Martinez.”

RHP Shane Greene wasn’t quite as sharp in his third start Sunday for Detroit as he was in his first two but the result was his third straight win as a Tiger. “My slider felt better, the best it’s felt,” Greene said. Green was quick to credit his defense, which turned four double plays in his seven innings on the mound. He finally gave up his first earned run, 21 2/3 innings into the season, on a two-out single plus a triple in the sixth. Greene walked four, fanned three and allowed five hits in seven innings.

DH Victor Martinez is probable to play the three games against New York where the Yankees are throwing right-handers. Manager Brad Ausmus is being cautious with his designated hitter in the wake of his hurting his left knee with a swing April 14 at Pittsburgh. He held Martinez out when Chicago started a right-hander on Friday night but indicated his DH will not have a problem starting Tuesday through Thursday, even though he pinch-hit for him Saturday and Sunday against a right-hander. “If there had been runners on second and third in a two-run game, he would have hit,” Ausmus said of Saturday’s 12-3 loss, “although he’s not 100 percent. What’s bothering him is not in the area of his surgery, it’s at the top of the knee.” Martinez had three hits Sunday but didn’t push it running the bases.

RHP Alfredo Simon goes for his first career victory over the New York Yankees when he starts against them Monday night. Simon has won both his starts thus far this season. Last season Simon faced the Yankees once as a member of the Cincinnati Reds and lost that start. For his career, Simon is 0-3 with a 5.25 ERA against the Yankees in seven games, four of them starts.