C Alex Avila ended an 0-for-15 slump on Tuesday with a second-inning single. Avila added a double in the eighth to raise his average to .240. He did not start the previous three games, though he still figures to play more often than rookie James McCann. Avila was pulled for right-handed pinch hitter Rajai Davis in the ninth with Yankees left-handed reliever Andrew Miller on the mound.

3B Nick Castellanos extended his hitting streak to a career-best nine games with a third-inning single against the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Castellanos, who also drew a walk, is batting .298 overall and .379 during the streak. However, Castellanos also made his first error of the season, leading to New York’s final run.

LHP Kyle Lobstein held the New York Yankees to one run in six innings during his second start of the season on Tuesday. Lobstein had not pitched since a five-inning outing against Cleveland on April 12, but only allowed three hits. He did have control problems, walking four, but was aided by two double plays. Lobstein, who threw 96 pitches, solidified his hold on the No. 5 spot in the rotation until Justin Verlander comes off the disabled list.

LHP Ian Krol gave up two home runs while facing three batters on Tuesday. He allowed a solo shot to New York Yankees outfielder Chris Young, then another to shorstop Stephen Drew after falling behind in the count. Krol had been effective in his first four appearances, giving up one run. “One was a 3-1 fastball and the other was a 2-0 fastball,” catcher Alex Avila said of the home runs. “Normally, when you get ahead of guys, it makes it a litle bit easier to work ‘em.”

RHP Joe Nathan (right elbow strain) threw a bullpen session April 20, and is scheduled to pitch an inning with Triple-A Toledo on April 22. What will not be a minor issue for manager Brad Ausmus is what to do when Nathan is ready. Joakim Soria has pitched brilliantly as the closer in Nathan’s absence, racking up a league-high five saves while holding opponents to a .087 average.

LHP David Price looks to continue his dominance when he faces the New York Yankees on Wednesday. Price has allowed just one earned run in three starts this season, though he just has one win to show for it. ”That’s the way it goes,“ he said. ”The most important thing is we’re 3-0 in games I’ve started. That’s what matters.“ Price had one of the worst outings of his career the last time he faced the Yankees, allowing eight runs and 12 hits in two innings on Aug. 27. Price joked ”What happened?’ when asked about that outing on Tuesday before adding, “That was crazy.”