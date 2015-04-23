3B Nick Castellanos saw his career-best hitting streak of nine games snapped on Wednesday. Castellanos went 0-for-4, including three strikeouts, though he did knock in a run on a fielder’s choice grounder. Castellanos is batting .275, though he has hit just one home run.

RHP Bruce Rondon threw a 15-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday as he gradually works his way back from bicipital tendinitis. Rondon, who had Tommy John surgery last year, started the season on the disabled list. He will continue to throw bullpen sessions that include an increasing amount of pitches. He has not yet begun throwing breaking balls.

LHP Ian Krol bounced back from a poor outing on Tuesday by pitching two scoreless innings against the New York Yankees on Wednesday. Krol did not give up a hit while walking two and striking out two. He surrendered two solo home runs in one-third of an inning the previous night. Manager Brad Ausmus said prior to the game that Krol sometimes has mechanical issues and is inconsistent with his release point.

RHP Joe Nathan’s rehab assignment may turn out to be the end of his career. Nathan removed himself after throwing 10 pitches for Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday because of severe pain in his right forearm. Nathan, who is on the 15-day disabled list with a right elbow flexor strain, was scheduled to make 25 pitches with the hope he would be activated this weekend.

RHP Anibal Sanchez must cure his recent habit of giving up home runs when he faces a New York Yankees lineup that has been bashing long balls during the season’s first month. Sanchez, Thursday afternoon’s starter, has allowed five home runs in his last two starts. He gave up three to Pittsburgh on April 13, then was victimized for two more while surrendering nine runs in 3 1/3 innings to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. The Yankees have blasted a major-league-high 21 home runs in their first 15 games. Sanchez worked on his delivery with pitching coach Jeff Jones after the disastrous outing against the White Sox.

LHP David Price was pounded by the New York Yankees on Wednesday, exiting after just 2 1/3 innings while allowing eight runs on 10 hits. Price, who had allowed one earned run in his first three starts, faced 11 batters in the first inning and gave up six runs. Price has now given up 16 runs in 4 1/3 innings in his last two starts against the Yankees. He also gave up eight runs to them on Aug. 27 last season. “The last two times against those guys, I just haven’t thrown the ball the way I need to,” Price said.