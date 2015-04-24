RF J.D. Martinez had a pair of doubles Thursday, accounting for two of Detroit’s three hits against the New York Yankees. It was the fifth time he doubled more than once in a game and the first time he did it since May 2, 2014, against Kansas City. He batted .461 in the four-game series against the Yankees with three doubles, three runs and two RBIs.

RHP Alex Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday. Wilson did not allow a run in 5 1/3 innings with the Mud Hens while recording a win and three saves. “He was throwing lights-out down there,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. Wilson made 44 relief appearances with the Boston Red Sox the last two seasons, going 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA. He was acquired along with OF Yoenis Cespedes and LHP Gabe Speier in an offseason deal with the Red Sox for RHP Rick Porcello.

LHP Ian Krol was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday. Krol pitched the previous two nights and was the logical choice to get sent down for a fresher arm. He bounced back from a poor outing by tossing two scoreless innings against the New York Yankees on Wednesday. Krol, who surrendered two solo home runs in one-third of an inning the previous night, is 1-0 with a 4.76 ERA.

RHP Shane Greene will try to build on his torrid start when he faces the Cleveland Indians in the opener of a three-game series Friday night. Greene has won all three of his starts while allowing one earned run in 23 innings. Greene, who was acquired from the New York Yankees during the offseason, allowed one run in seven innings against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. He made his first career start against the Indians on July 7, 2014, giving up two runs in six innings.

RHP Joe Nathan vows to pitch again in the major leagues after being diagnosed with a ulnar collateral ligament tear and flexor pronator tear in his pitching arm. Nathan sustained the tears while throwing a fastball during a rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. Nathan was on the 15-day disabled list with a right elbow flexor strain. “I knew when I heard the pop that something wasn’t right,” he said Thursday. “I wound up ripping two things with one pitch.”

RHP Anibal Sanchez bounced back from one of the worst outings of his career by holding the New York Yankees to one run on one hit in 6 1/3 innings Thursday. Sanchez struck out eight but also walked four and was removed after throwing 113 pitches. The only hit he gave up was a second-inning single to Chris Young, but his balk in the sixth allowed Jacoby Ellsbury to score from third. Sanchez, who wound up with a no-decision, surrendered nine runs in 3 1/3 innings to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.