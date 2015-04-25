RHP Al Alburquerque is not having a good early season. He gave up a pair of two-run home runs Friday night and his fastball is about 5 mph off what it’s been in the past, clocking in at 91 mph most of the time. His slider has been very inconsistent as well. “He’s a little bit out of sorts,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We were hoping to give him two innings, might sort some of it out. It was a little bit better but it’s still not the Albie (Alburquerque) of old. He says he’s (physically) fine.”

RHP Alex Wilson made his Detroit debut Friday night. His first pitch was not sweet -- Cleveland RF Brandon Moss blasted it for a three-run home run. After that, though, Wilson faced the minimum nine batters, using a double play to erase a batter who had singled off him. “Obviously he doesn’t want to come in and give up the home run,” manager Brad Ausmus said, “but after that he did throw well. Fastball, two different fastballs, two- and four-seamer, good cutter. Cutter, I think, and two-seamer give him the ability to pitch to left-handers a little bit better. He did a nice job, he really did.”

RHP Shane Greene was rocked for the first time in four starts for Detroit. Greene was charged with five runs -- every batter he faced -- in the fifth inning Friday night and eight overall in dropping to 3-1 this season. Eight of nine batters in the Cleveland lineup hit from the left side and accounted for nine hits as they took away nearly all of Greene’s weapons save his changeup. “It was just leaving balls up,” manager Brad Ausmus said of his starter. “He’s a sinkerball pitcher, and if he doesn’t have his changeup in the right location, against a predominantly left-handed lineup, and if he’s not down with that two-seamer -- I don’t want to say it’s easy pickings, but major league hitters take advantage of that.” Lefties are now hitting .285 off Greene.

DH Victor Martinez seems to be running better as he tries to play through a left knee he hurt earlier this month swinging at a pitch in a game at Pittsburgh. “He’s been better the last few days,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Martinez was given his trophy Friday for being voted 2014 Tiger of the Year by the Detroit baseball writer’s chapter. He was 0-for-3 but thumped the ball once and looked loose in the batter’s box.

RHP Justin Verlander’s return to the Tigers remains up in the air. Verlander still hasn’t picked up a baseball for throwing purposes for more than a week now. He was instructed not to throw again until his right triceps was completely free of soreness. Not having pitched in any kind of game since March 22 makes it almost certain the veteran will have to at least go to extended spring training to pitch before he can come off the disabled list, if not appear in a rehab game or two.

RHP Alfredo Simon makes his fourth start but ninth career appearance against Cleveland when he faces the Indians on Saturday. Simon was 1-0 with a 5.06 ERA against Cleveland last season while pitching for Cincinnati. For his career, the right-hander is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA facing the Indians.