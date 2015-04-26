CF Anthony Gose, a left-handed batter, was not in the starting lineup Friday against RHP Trevor Bauer of Cleveland and of course wasn’t inserted when the scheduled Indians starter became ill and was replaced by LHP T.J. House. Gose had a single Friday night but also struck out four times. “He’s in a little bit of a funk right now,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

LHP Kyle Lobstein has faced Cleveland more than any other team in his brief time in the majors. That’s not a coincidence, as the Indians are loaded with left-handed hitters. Lobstein struggled through five innings at Cleveland earlier this season and got the win. The southpaw is 1-0 against the Indians in three starts, compiling a 5.28 ERA.

1B Miguel Cabrera walked four times on Saturday, the last three intentionally. It was the first time he has walked four times in a game and second time Cabrera has been walked on purpose three times in a game. Cleveland declined to walk him a fifth time when he came up in the eighth with two on and first base open after a double steal on the second pitch.

CF Rajai Davis was in Detroit’s starting lineup against LHP T.J. House, but was also slated to start when RHP Trevor Bauer, who couldn’t go because of illness, was in the lineup. Davis beat out a single to shorttop in his first at-bat against House, the beginning of a game in which he had two singles, a walk and reached base on an error. Davis also stole three bases.

RHP Alfredo Simon is off to a 4-0 start after four starts with Detroit this season. ”I’ve never seen a pitcher quite like him,“ C Alex Avila said. ”The closest might have been Doug Fister. He could take a nap, wake up thirty minutes before game time and go pitch eight innings. When Simon is warming up, it looks like he’s in the back yard throwing a whiffle ball around.

RHP Joakim Soria worked a 1-2-3 ninth Saturday for his sixth save this season. The difference between this year and last could be health. ”He might have been trying to impress when he came over (in a trade with Texas) last year,“ 2B Ian Kinsler said. Addec C Alex Avila: ”It’s health. Last year he wasn’t healthy. He tried to come back too soon to try to help us make the playoffs.