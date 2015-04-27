C James McCann led LHP Kyle Lobstein through seven innings as Lobstein earned his second win in three decisions this season. Both victories are over Cleveland. In addition, McCann laid down a bunt for a single and scored Detroit’s last run in an 8-6 win. “Me and Clarkie (third base coach Dave Clark) were talking about how far back their third baseman was playing,” McCann said. “If they give it to you, you’ve got to take it. I worked on my bunting some in spring training.”

SS Jose Iglesias made a spectacular running catch to abort a Cleveland rally in the ninth inning f Sunday during Detroit’s 8-6 win. Iglesias ran into medium-depth left and snatched a pop fly right out from in front of side-stepping LF Yoenis Cespedes after a one-out walk. The next batter grounded out to Iglesias to end the game. “I don’t know what the heck he was doing,” 2B Ian Kinsler said, tongue more than a little in his cheek. “All he had to do was turn around and make the catch. At least it would have looked more normal. But really, he does that. He works on that in practice.”

CF Anthony Gose replaced CF Rajai Davis, who hurt a groin muscle reaching first on a single in the eighth Sunday, and promptly stole his third base of the season. Gose was originally scheduled to sit out Monday in Minnesota because the Twins are throwing a left-hander at the Tigers. However, manager Brad Ausmus is likely to give Davis at least one game off so his sore groin doesn’t get worse. Ausmus said before the game Gose would start Tuesday.

LHP Kyle Lobstein defeated Cleveland 8-6 Sunday for his second victory over the Indians this season. Lobstein (2-1) was much sharper in this start. He worked from ahead in the count most of the time Sunday, and he wound up allowing just three runs in seven innings. “He spins the ball,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “He worked in and out. Don’t forget, they have a game plan, too.”

CF Rajai Davis reached base all five times he went to the plate Sunday after getting two hits and walking once Saturday. However, beating out a ground single up the middle in the eighth might be costly, as he felt his groin muscle tighten. He was taken out for PR Anthony Gose as a precaution. Manager Brad Ausmus likely will keep him out of the lineup Monday in Minnesota. “I think the bigger picture is what I‘m looking at,” Davis said. Then he deadpanned, “All that running around the last couple of days ... I‘m not used to that.”

RHP Joakim Soria scrabbled out another save Sunday. Soria gave up a leadoff home run to PH David Murphy in the ninth, but a nice defensive play running into left field by SS Jose Iglesias with a man on and one out let Soria close the game quietly. He now has seven saves in seven chances. “He did what he does,” C James McCann said. “He pounded the strike zone.”

LHP David Price is scheduled to make his second start of the season against Minnesota on Monday. Price beat the Twins earlier this season, in Detroit, but he will be pitching against them at Target Field this time. Price had a 6-3 record and 2.27 ERA against the Twins for his career, with all but one of his 12 games against them coming as a starter.