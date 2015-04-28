OF Yoenis Cespedes went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer Monday and has now hit safely in 15 of 20 games this season. In his career against the Twins, Cespedes is batting .380 and has a hit in 18 of 19 games, including five home runs, seven doubles, two triples and 24 RBIs.

RHP Justin Verlander will have another MRI exam on his balky triceps next week. Verlander has yet to pitch in a game this season.

OF Rajai Davis (groin) was not in the lineup. Manager Brad Ausmus said Davis was pain-free but that he wanted to give him an extra day after Davis exited Sunday’s game.

LHP David Price improved to 2-1 with a win against the Twins, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over 6 1/3 innings pitched. Each of Price’s wins this season have come against the Twins. “Good team win, I guess I pitched good enough to get by. But I can get better,” Price said.