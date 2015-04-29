CF Anthony Gose went 1-for-4 with an RBI back in the leadoff spot on Tuesday. He’s hitting .314 with three doubles, a triple and a homer when batting at the top of the Tigers lineup this season.

OF Yoenis Cespedes has proven to be one of the better power hitters in the game. But against Minnesota, Cespedes has been on another level altogether.

RHP Justin Verlander played catch from 30 feet on Tuesday as he attempts to recover from a strained right triceps. Verlander left a spring training start with the injury on March 27 and his timeline for a return from the 15-day disabled list is unknown.

OF Rajai Davis remained out of the lineup with a sore groin. Davis, hitting .341 in 14 games this season, leads the club with six stolen bases.

RHP Anibal Sanchez dropped to 1-3 after allowing three earned runs on nine hits in seven innings of work, while striking out seven. Sanchez allowed two runs in his final inning of work. “Nothing was different (in the seventh inning),” Sanchez said. “I was mixing my pitches like I had been the whole game. They got some good contact on my pitches. With (Twins second baseman Eduardo) Escobar, I was behind in the count and he was waiting for the changeup.”