C James McCann went 3-for-4 with a two-run, inside-the-park home run, his first career homer. McCann drove in three runs and finished a triple short of the cycle. It was the first inside-the-parker by a Tigers player since Austin Jackson hit one on Aug. 10, 2012.

LF Yoenis Cespedes went 2-for-5 with a double and scored the game-winning run. Cespedes finished the three-game series against the Twins with five hits in 11 at-bats, with one homer, three doubles and four RBIs. He has now hit safely in 20 of his 21 career games against Minnesota.

1B Miguel Cabrera hit two home runs and had another come up a couple feet short in a three-hit afternoon on Wednesday. For Cabrera, it was his second multi-homer game of the season. He now has five homers and 17 RBIs this season and is hitting .370.

OF Rajai Davis returned to the lineup after sitting out the last two games because of a sore groin. Davis led off and played in center field. David went 0-for-5 at the plate, one of just two Tigers in the starting lineup to not reach base.