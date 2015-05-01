RHP Al Alburquerque, who has been fighting a sinus infection and headaches, pitched a scoreless seventh, giving up two hits. “That’s the best he’s looked this year,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “That was much more similar to the Alby we had last season.”

RHP Bruce Rondon, who went on the disabled list April 1 with bicipital tendinitis, threw a bullpen session Thursday in Lakeland, Fla., the Tigers’ spring training complex. The Tigers reported he has no issues. He will face hitters at least one more time before embarking on a rehab assignment.

1B Miguel Cabrera walked in his first two plate-appearances and singled in the sixth before the Royals retired him via strikeout in the eighth. He leads the American League with a .465 on-base percentage.

DH Victor Martinez was hitting a puny .083, 1-for-12, on this trip before stroking two singles Thursday. It was only Martinez’ fourth multi-hit game of the season. He is still looking for his first home run.

RHP Joe Nathan and the Detroit Tigers acknowledged Thursday he had reconstructive elbow and flexor repair season-ending surgery. Dr. Keith Meister performed the surgery Wednesday in Texas. Nathan had one save, getting one out on four pitches on Opening Day against Minnesota. Nathan, however, went on the disabled list April 7 with a sore elbow. He made a minor league rehab appearance on April 22, but left after only 10 pitches with a sharp pain in his elbow. Tests detected a UCL and flexor pronator tear, which resulted in the surgery.

RHP Justin Verlander, who is on the disabled list with a strained right triceps, threw, but not off the mound, before the game Thursday. He will receive a third MRI next week in Chicago to determine if the inflammation is decreasing.