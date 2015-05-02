LHP Kyle Lobstein gave up three runs in the first after retiring the first two hitters. “It jumped up quickly,” Lobstein said. “We got two quick outs and then a couple of guys got on quickly. I made a pretty good pitch and the ball got through and suddenly it’s 2-0. Unfortunately I left a ball up to (C Salvador) Perez and they got another run across. I needed to slow it down, to slow down their momentum. I don’t feel like I’ve struggled. In baseball you get lucky bounces and you get unlucky bounces. You don’t want to put your team in a hole. I like that we fought back. If we still have that fight it’s going to help us down the road.” He left after 7 1-3 innings, allowing four runs on 10 hits, while striking out two and walking one. He set a career high for innings pitched. “You try to go as deep as you can in the game and save the bullpen,” Lobstein said. “That’s my job. That’s what I have to be able to do. When you’re a starter it comes down to how consistently deep you can go. I feel comfortable. It’s just a matter of getting experience.”

1B Miguel Cabrera, who hit .373 with a .627 slugging percentage and a .465 on-base percentage in April, has started the first 24 games. “Miggy’s a guy who could use an off day, but he’s pretty important to our offense,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “We get the next two Mondays off so that will help.”

DH Victor Martinez, who has been struggling with a .221 average and one double for his only extra-base hit, has played in 21 games. “He is one guy I have given an off day to,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “Victor, the fact that he had another knee surgery makes it a little more precarious to put him out there, to put him at first.” Ausmus said “it’s possible” Martinez might not play in the field this season. “I‘m not going to commit to it at this point because three or four months from now I might see something,” Ausmus said. “He might be bouncing around out there like a rabbit. But’s it’s possible.”

LHP David Price, who starts Saturday, is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA in four games, three of them starts, against the Royals. Price, the 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner, has allowed only 12 hits in 22 innings, while striking out 13 and walking three.