CF Anthony Gose went 3-for-4 with a double and scored a run. It was his third three-hit game of the season, raising his average to .322. “When he gets on base in a leadoff position he can take a little pressure off the guys behind him,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

RF J.D. Martinez, who struck out three times Friday, was given the day off Saturday after starting the first 24 games in right. “Just give him a chance to reset,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s been chasing pitches out of the zone. He might be overthinking it a tad.”

LHP Kyle Lobstein will remain in the rotation and not be skipped a start with the Tigers off Monday. “The rotation is going to stay the same,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “They’ll all get the extra day off. He’s (Lobstein) earned it. He kept the Royals right where they were (after the three in the first Friday). He’s earned some breathing room.”

OF Rajai Davis made his first start of the season in right field. He had started one game in left and 11 in center. It marked only the second time this year that Davis and CF Anthony Gose were in the outfield at the same time. “It’s not a knock on J.D. (Martinez), but the three guys out there have more speed in the outfield and it’s big,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “J.D. actually moves pretty well. He’s not slow. He’s done a good job.”

RHP Anibal Sanchez has a 2.88 ERA in 30 career May starts, his best ERA for any month. He is 14-10 in May, his most wins for any month. Sanchez has a 1.07 ERA in seven career starts against the Royals.

LHP David Price on Saturday put an end to the Tigers’ skid after losing the first two games at Kansas City. He pitched a complete-game five-hitter and did not yield a run until Lorenzo Cain’s home run with two out in the ninth. “You’ve got to give credit to the Royals,” Price said. “They’re throwing the ball well, playing good defense and they’ve got big hits. They apply pressure early, just about in every game. It was a big win today and I hope we can get another one tomorrow.”