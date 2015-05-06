C Alex Avila went 2-for-4 with a home run in the second inning. Avila has four hits in his last two games, after having four total over his previous 16 contests.

INF Jose Iglesias (left groin tightness) wasn’t in the lineup. Manager Brad Ausmus said he had Iglesias in the lineup but took him out because of a possibility the field could be wet. Andrew Romine took his spot in the lineup and went 1-for-3.

RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps) will be transferred from Lakeland, Fla. to Detroit on Friday to continue his rehab. “We just want to have him in sight,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

RHP Shane Greene went 2 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and four walks. In his last three appearances, Greene has given up 20 earned runs in 11 innings. “This isn’t the first time it’s ever happened to me. Probably won’t be the last,” Greene said. “Just got to keep working.”

RHP Justin Verlander (right triceps) underwent his third MRI on Tuesday. Verlander hasn’t pitched this season and said he’s “itching” to get back. The Tigers expect to announce the results of Verlander’s MRI on Wednesday.

INF Ian Kinsler went 2-for-4 with a run batted in. He is 11-for-32 (.344) with 12 RBIs with runners in scoring position this season.

RHP Alfredo Simon is scheduled to start Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field against the White Sox. Simon has never started against Chicago, and is 1-0 with an 8.31 ERA in four appearances.