FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 7, 2015 / 4:17 AM / 2 years ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Alex Avila went 2-for-4 with a home run in the second inning. Avila has four hits in his last two games, after having four total over his previous 16 contests.

INF Jose Iglesias (left groin tightness) wasn’t in the lineup. Manager Brad Ausmus said he had Iglesias in the lineup but took him out because of a possibility the field could be wet. Andrew Romine took his spot in the lineup and went 1-for-3.

RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps) will be transferred from Lakeland, Fla. to Detroit on Friday to continue his rehab. “We just want to have him in sight,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

RHP Shane Greene went 2 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and four walks. In his last three appearances, Greene has given up 20 earned runs in 11 innings. “This isn’t the first time it’s ever happened to me. Probably won’t be the last,” Greene said. “Just got to keep working.”

RHP Justin Verlander (right triceps) underwent his third MRI on Tuesday. Verlander hasn’t pitched this season and said he’s “itching” to get back. The Tigers expect to announce the results of Verlander’s MRI on Wednesday.

INF Ian Kinsler went 2-for-4 with a run batted in. He is 11-for-32 (.344) with 12 RBIs with runners in scoring position this season.

RHP Alfredo Simon is scheduled to start Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field against the White Sox. Simon has never started against Chicago, and is 1-0 with an 8.31 ERA in four appearances.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.