RF J.D. Martinez was moved down in the lineup from fifth to sixth on Wednesday, essentially flipping spots with Yoenis Cespedes. “J.D. is scuffling a little bit here lately, so we put Cespedes in front of him to put the more productive bat there and, hopefully. J.D. in the sixth hole finds his stroke,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

RHP Shane Greene was roughed up for five runs in 2 2/3 innings on Tuesday, his third straight rough start after beginning the season 3-0. Manager Brad Ausmus believes much of Greene’s struggles are mechanical. “He starts moving toward home plate and his arm ends up being behind him,” the manager said. “That’s really all it is. He gets a little quick sometimes. If somehow we can slow him down and keep his weight over his back side, I think it’ll fix itself.”

DH Victor Martinez had been struggling as he recovers from a left knee issue, but he busted out Wednesday with a homer and four RBIs against the White Sox. It was Martinez’s first homer of the season and he would have been the offensive hero if not for Chicago’s eighth-inning rally for a 7-6 win.

RHP Justin Verlander, out since spring training with a right triceps strain, was cleared to begin throwing on Wednesday.