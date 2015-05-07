FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 7, 2015 / 9:38 PM / 2 years ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF J.D. Martinez was moved down in the lineup from fifth to sixth on Wednesday, essentially flipping spots with Yoenis Cespedes. “J.D. is scuffling a little bit here lately, so we put Cespedes in front of him to put the more productive bat there and, hopefully. J.D. in the sixth hole finds his stroke,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

RHP Shane Greene was roughed up for five runs in 2 2/3 innings on Tuesday, his third straight rough start after beginning the season 3-0. Manager Brad Ausmus believes much of Greene’s struggles are mechanical. “He starts moving toward home plate and his arm ends up being behind him,” the manager said. “That’s really all it is. He gets a little quick sometimes. If somehow we can slow him down and keep his weight over his back side, I think it’ll fix itself.”

DH Victor Martinez had been struggling as he recovers from a left knee issue, but he busted out Wednesday with a homer and four RBIs against the White Sox. It was Martinez’s first homer of the season and he would have been the offensive hero if not for Chicago’s eighth-inning rally for a 7-6 win.

RHP Justin Verlander, out since spring training with a right triceps strain, was cleared to begin throwing on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.