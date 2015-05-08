LF Yoenis Cespedes had owned White Sox starter Jose Quintana of late, entering Thursday’s game having homered in each of his last four at-bats against the Chicago LHP dating back to 2013. Coming into the game, Cespedes was hitting .750 (6-for-8) with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs in his career against Quintana. That changed on Thursday as Cespedes -- who went 0-for-4 in Thursday’s win, was hitless in his two at-bats against Quintana, striking out and grounding out.

LHP Kyle Lobstein pitched at least seven innings for the third straight outing on Thursday -- a workload that he said will only continue to build his confidence. His 7 2/3 innings on Thursday marked the first time this season he hasn’t allowed an earned run and his five hits surrendered was the fewest he has given up in the last three outings. As solid as he was, the Tigers defense aided Lobstein, who got 13 hitters to hit the ball on the ground. “Obviously, I‘m trying to get to eight innings, but that’s huge for the defense to help me out,” Lobstein said.

DH Victor Martinez was steady for the second time in as many days, going 3-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday’s 4-1 win. The three-hit showing came a day after Martinez -- who had been struggling of late -- had a pair of hits and four RBIs -- in a loss. Despite his two-day success, though, Martinez is only hitting .167 in May despite collecting six hits since the start of the month. “He’s definitely better,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s been pretty good from the right side (of the plate) and now we need to get him going from the left side.”

RHP Joakim Soria may not be striking out hitters at the rate he was last year, but at least for a day, that changed on Thursday. Soria struck out all four hitters he faced in a 4-1 win over the White Sox after entering the game with two outs in the eighth inning. Ausmus said he didn’t want Soria to have to get out five outs to close out the game. Pitching with the comfort of a three-run lead in the ninth, Soria -- who had a career mark of striking out 9.8 batters per nine innings -- mowed through the three hitters he faced in the ninth. His four strikeouts on Thursday matched the four strikeouts he had in his last nine outings.