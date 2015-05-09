C Alex Avila was scratched from Friday night’s starting lineup due to a right forearm contusion. Avila was replaced on the field by rookie C James McCann, but 3B Nick Castellanos assumed Avila’s seventh spot in the batting order, with McCann hitting eighth. It was expected he might miss another game, but no more.

SS Jose Iglesias sat out Friday night’s game with Kansas City, the second game in a row he has missed, and the slick fielder likely will miss at least one more as he recovers from a groin strain. “We’ll give him a few days,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We gave him a couple days last time and it popped back up.” That indicates Detroit may not let him return to the lineup until Sunday night’s game.

RHP Bruce Rondon is back with Detroit after suffering a setback last week in his recovery from a sore right biceps. “It doesn’t seem to bother him throwing but he was (unusually) sore after the fact,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Part of the reason for having him up here is we can keep an eye on him.” Rondon went through an exercise/stretching program Friday and then threw lightly in the outfield.

RHP Joe Nathan was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Friday by the Tigers. Shifting Nathan, who recently underwent season-ending surgery to repair his UCL plus his flexor tendon, from the 15-day to the longer disabled list means he won’t count against Detroit’s 40-man roster. It’s a procedural move that will allow the club to add a player without subtracting someone from its 40-man roster.

RHP Justin Verlander had another long-toss throwing session Friday, about 40 throws in left field. Verlander, out all season with a sore right triceps, was cleared to throw earlier in the week and will progress slowly in his return to the rotation, expected to take more than a month.

RHP Anibal Sanchez makes his second straight start against Kansas City on Saturday, also facing Royals’ RHP Jeremy Guthrie for the second time. Sanchez went 7 1/3 innings and got credit for Detroit’s 6-4 victory last Sunday. Sanchez has fared well against Kansas City during his career, going 6-2 with a 1.40 ERA in eight games.

LHP David Price is worried about his left hamstring after stepping on a loose bat and slipping while trying to cover home Friday night. “We’ll see Saturday,” a somber Price said after his start against Kansas City. “I kind of hyper-extended my leg a bit.” Price felt he had a good fastball and said he threw it a lot. The Royals scored four times off Price in the fourth inning and he gave up 13 hits with just one strikeout. “That was the best I’ve felt in any start this year,” he said. “I threw a lot of fastballs. You feel that good, you don’t want to get beat throwing anything else.”