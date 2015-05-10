C James McCann extended his hitting streak to seven games with a pair of singles. He’s hitting .462 over that stretch, with three runs scored, a home run and three RBIs. The rookie will become the regular catcher for the foreseeable future with Alex Avila (knee) getting placed on the disabled list Saturday.

C Alex Avila was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Saturday, retroactive to May 7, with a loose body in his left knee. Avila underwent an MRI on Friday and likely will require arthroscopic surgery. He had been experiencing pain in recent weeks and decided to finally get it checked when it showed no improvement. “I’ve been playing with it,” he said. “Some days, I‘m not sure how.” Avila is hopeful he can return before the All-Star break.

C Bryan Holaday was recalled from Triple-A Toledo. Holaday was hitting .230 with seven runs scored, one home run and nine RBIs in 18 games with the Mud Hens. Holaday spent last season with the Tigers, batting .231 with no homers and 15 RBIs in 62 games. He will serve as the backup to rookie James McCann with regular catcher Alex Avila on the 15-day disabled list.

RHP Shane Greene looks to bounce back from three consecutive subpar outings when he faces Kansas City in a nationally televised game on Sunday night. Greene won his first three decisions but has been pounded in his last three starts, allowing 20 runs on 23 hits in 11 innings. He lasted just 2 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, giving up five runs and walking four before being removed after throwing just 57 pitches. He has pitched five scoreless innings against the Royals in his career.

LHP David Price has a mild right hamstring strain and it’s uncertain whether he will make his next scheduled start. Price suffered the injury when he stepped on a bat while trying to back up home plate on Friday. He underwent an MRI on Saturday morning and was walking without a limp. Price, who is 3-1 with a 3.30 ERA, is scheduled to make his next start against Minnesota on Thursday. “He says he feels good,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Hopefully, he will be fine without any type of DL stint.”

