C Alex Avila will get another opinion on his left knee injury from Dr. Kyle Anderson on Wednesday.

SS Jose Iglesias returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing the previous four games with a groin injury. He went 1-for-3 and was also hit by a pitch. Iglesias only had to record two assists in the extra-innings game. He is batting .349 at the bottom of the order.

RHP Bruce Rondon threw 15-20 pitches during a light bullpen session Tuesday. He didn’t throw any sliders, though he has thrown breaking pitches during recent long-toss sessions. Rondon has been on the disabled list since April 1 with biceps tendinitis. Manager Brad Ausmus did not indicate when Rondon would throw again.

LHP Kyle Lobstein looks to build off his last start when he faces the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. Lobstein did not give up an earned run in 7 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday while collecting his third victory. He has gone at least seven innings in each of his last three starts, a welcome surprise for a fill-in starter. Lobstein joined the rotation at the start of the season when RHP Justin Verlander went on the disabled list.

RHP Justin Verlander’s second attempt to return from a right triceps strain is coming along slowly. Verlander, who has remained on the 15-day disabled list since the start of the season, threw a 25-pitch, light bullpen session Tuesday. If he doesn’t experience any soreness, he hopes to throw a full bullpen session in the coming days.

RHP Alfredo Simon pitched 7 2/3 sharp innings Tuesday, limiting the hot-hitting Minnesota Twins to one run on six hits with six strikeouts. He used his splitter more extensively against right-handed batters, which foiled the Twins’ game plan against him. Simon won his first four starts but has a loss and two no-decisions in his last three outings. “It might have been the best outing we’ve had from him in terms of efficiency and pitches and swings and misses,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He got big outs with runners in scoring position. His splitter was working, but I thought he used his fastball very effectively, too.”