C Alex Avila got a third opinion on his bad left knee Wednesday, and the Tigers announced he will not need surgery to remove a loose body. Detroit said Dr. Kyle Anderson looked at an enhanced MRI of the knee and determined arthroscopic surgery could be avoided at this time. A treatment program was worked out designed to let Avila return to playing, but no timetable was given for him to get back on the field. Avila was placed on the disabled list May 8 and disclosed that he played with the bad knee for several weeks.

RF J.D. Martinez left Wednesday’s game after the top of the sixth with lower back tightness. The Tigers are listing Martinez as day-to-day. Martinez seems to have broken out of a recent slump, getting a home run, a single and a two singles in his most recent three games. He grounded two singles to the left side before leaving Wednesday. RF Rajai Davis batted for Martinez in the sixth.

RHP Alex Wilson is giving Detroit value in long relief. Wilson turned in his third strong outing of three innings or more Wednesday night, providing the Tigers a chance to cut into a 6-0 deficit. Wilson has now pitched in six games for Detroit, and his best have been those longer outings, which have come after starting pitchers were chased. Wilson gave up a run in a three-inning appearance, pitched shutout ball for 3 1/3 innings another time and Wednesday pitched 3 2/3 innings without allowing a run.

LHP Kyle Lobstein fell behind in the count too many times in the third inning Wednesday night and got clipped for five runs. Lobstein gave up five hits in the inning, three when he was behind in the count, one on a first pitch and the other on a 1-1 pitch that caught too much of the plate. “We went in with a game plan,” Twins RF Torii Hunter said. “We wanted to make him get the ball up and give us something we could handle.” Lobstein was removed after 2 1/3 innings, having allowed six runs on seven hits plus a walk.

1B Miguel Cabrera is in one of his infrequent slumps. Cabrera was hitless in 14 at-bats until grounding a single to left in the seventh inning Wednesday night. Cabrera said he is wearing glasses for the first time this year due to spring allergies but does not use that as an excuse.

DH Victor Martinez struck out three times and grounded out once Wednesday night. Martinez has just one extra-base hit batting left-handed this season because his surgically repaired left knee won’t let his swing from that side be as aggressive. “He obviously struggled a little,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “The other side of the coin is that we don’t have a lot of left-handed hitting, period. So, you’d be putting another right-handed bat in the lineup against a right-handed pitcher on a daily basis. Overall, the important thing is for Victor to get healthy. Six days ago, he looked good. Not as good the last couple. Didn’t help him that he was sick last night and was questionable coming to the ballpark, whether he was going to play or not. I wouldn’t attribute everything to the knee surgery. There was another factor.”

RHP Anibal Sanchez is scheduled to make his third start against Minnesota this season on Thursday afternoon, having split his first two decisions while posting a 2.98 ERA. For his career, Sanchez is 3-3 with a 2.47 ERA against the Twins in 12 games, 11 of them starts.