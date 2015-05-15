C Bryan Holaday got his first start and game action since being recalled from the minors May 8 when C Alex Avila was placed on the disabled list. Holaday responded Thursday with hits his last three times up, capped by his first home run of the season, which came with a man on in the eighth. Holaday is solid defensively, has a very strong arm and excels at calling a game. “We worked together very well,” RHP Anibal Sanchez said.

RHP Shane Greene will face a National League opponent for only the second time in his two-season major league career Friday when he pitches in St. Louis against the Cardinals. He will be making his fourth plate appearance if he bats and will be looking to avoid striking out for the first time. Greene has never faced St. Louis. He pitched eight innings of shutout ball at Pittsburgh earlier this year, his only other appearance against an NL team.

1B Miguel Cabrera had five RBIs on Thursday, including four on a pair of home runs. The two home runs pushed his career total to 398, one behind countryman Andres Galarraga for the most hit in a career by a Venezuelan-born player. “I don’t play the game to pass somebody,” Cabrera said, “or to be somebody. Our goal is to get in the playoffs again. But I know it’s going to be big in Venezuela.”

DH Victor Martinez, who has struggled against right-handers all year due to his left knee, was withheld from Detroit’s starting lineup Thursday on the eve of an interleague series in St. Louis in which he will be limited to pinch-hitting duties. “We just figured a fourth day (off) would be helpful,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Martinez had offseason surgery on the knee but continues to have pain that limits his ability batting left-handed. Right-handed, Martinez is hitting .462 in 26 at-bats, but left-handed, he is at .150 in 80 at-bats. He struck out three times Wednesday night.

RF Rajai Davis got the call in right field Thursday with RF J.D. Martinez serving as the designated hitter in place of Victor Martinez, who had the day off. Davis finished with three hits, including an RBI double in the first inning.

RHP Anibal Sanchez pitched eight innings of one-run ball Thursday to raise his record to 3-4. Sanchez, who struggled in most of his starts, was razor sharp after being handed a 3-0 lead in the first inning. “I used my fastball more,” Sanchez said. “I tried to keep the ball down all day long.” He struck out nine Twins and walked just one while allowing five hits.