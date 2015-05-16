LF Yoenis Cespedes was one of four Detroit players to enjoy a three-hit night, cracking a solo homer in the second and ripping a two-run double to highlight a four-run ninth inning. It was the sixth career homer in interleague play for Cespedes, who also stole his first base of the year and enjoyed his third three-RBI game of the year.

RHP Shane Greene (ulnar neuritis) left Friday night’s game after five innings when he felt numbness in his right pinky and ring fingers. Greene got the win, scattering five hits, walking two and whiffing four. He admitted to feeling a little scared, but also said he felt no pain and is confident he’ll make his next start Wednesday night against Milwaukee.

DH Victor Martinez didn’t start Friday night with Detroit playing in a National League stadium, and is unlikely to start this weekend. Martinez is batting just .226 this year, largely because he’s having trouble as a left-handed hitter, as a 12-for-80 mark attests. He should be back in the lineup Monday when the Tigers return home to play Milwaukee.

RHP Justin Verlander (right triceps strain) threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session prior to Friday night’s game. Manager Brad Ausmus said after the game that Verlander looked strong and threw his fastball, curve and slider with no problems. But there is still no timetable for a rehab assignment for Verlander, who went on the DL March 29.

LHP David Price (hamstring) gets the start Saturday when Detroit continues its weekend interleague series in St. Louis. Price hasn’t pitched since May 8, when he slipped on a bat near home plate and was injured in the Tigers’ 6-5 win over Kansas City. The team gave him a couple of extra days to recover from the injury, thanks to an off-day on Monday, and he won’t have to miss a turn.