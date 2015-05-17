SS Jose Iglesias extended his hitting streak to seven games with a game-winning RBI single in the top of the 10th inning in Saturday’s 4-3 win. It ended a frustrating afternoon for Iglesias, who left the bases loaded in the third and left two more men aboard in the fifth. Iglesias is 9-for-26 during his streak and is hitting .350.

RHP Shane Greene (mild ulnar neuritis) appears to be just fine, according to manager Brad Ausmus, after preliminary tests Saturday. Greene, who left after five innings in Friday night’s 10-4 win after experiencing numbness in his pinky and ring fingers, should be able to make his next start Wednesday night at home against Milwaukee.

1B Miguel Cabrera became the 53rd player in MLB history to belt 400 career homers, taking Tyler Lyons deep in the first inning of Saturday’s 4-3 win for his 10th of the year. Cabrera is just the second player to ever blast his 400th homer in a Detroit uniform, joining Darrell Evans. It also marked the third straight game in which Cabrera went deep, the first time he’s done that since August of 2013. Tigers great Al Kaline amassed 399 career home runs.

RHP Alfredo Simon gets the call Sunday night when Detroit closes its weekend series in St. Louis. Simon is quite familiar with the Cardinals, having faced them the last two years while pitching for Cincinnati. In a 15-win season in 2014, Simon beat St. Louis on the next-to-last Sunday night of the year, tossing seven strong innings in a 7-2 win. He was no-decisioned Tuesday night in the Tigers’ 2-1, 10-inning win over Minnesota.

LHP David Price (hamstring) pitched 6 2/3 innings in Saturday’s 4-3 win over St. Louis, fanning nine and throwing a season-high 117 pitches. Price was victimized by three solo homers, costing him a potential win. He gave up seven hits and three runs, walking two. He retired 11 straight at one point before allowing a one-out homer to Jhonny Peralta in the sixth.