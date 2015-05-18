LF Yoenis Cespedes (thumb) was in the starting lineup Sunday night, going 0-for-4. Cespedes was injured trying to make a sprawling catch on Matt Adams’ fly ball in the 10th inning on Saturday and required medical attention, but stayed in the game. Manager Brad Ausmus joked that Cespedes had to stay in the game, but the truth was that Detroit had no spare outfielders available.

LHP Kyle Lobstein gets the start Monday when Detroit opens another interleague series with Milwaukee at Comerica Park. Lobstein absorbed a 6-2 loss Wednesday night in his last outing against Minnesota. The Tigers will need Lobstein to try to get through six or seven innings, as they’ve used their bullpen heavily in the St. Louis series.

1B Miguel Cabrera’s run-scoring double in the first gave him his ninth RBI in four games, matched only by San Francisco SS Brandon Crawford in that span. Cabrera is flat-out raking, hitting .333 with 10 homers and 30 RBIs in 38 games and compiling an OPS of 1.037. He made spacious Busch Stadium look small at times over the weekend, launching 400-plus foot homers to center field in each of the first two games.

3B Ian Kinsler picked up two hits and a walk in four plate appearances. Kinsler leads the American League with 18 multi-hit games and has eight multi-hit outings in his last 14 games. While Kinsler still hasn’t homered yet, he’s batting .318 and leading the team in runs with 25, so he’s still doing plenty to help this offense out.

RHP Alfredo Simon managed to work out of trouble most of Sunday night, but a fat fastball to Kolten Wong turned into a solo homer that cost Simon a loss. Simon gave up seven hits and four walks over six innings, but just two runs as he made good pitches in tough spots. The Detroit defense offered help, too, nailing a pair of runners at the plate.