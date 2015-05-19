LF Yoenis Cespedes was not in Detroit’s starting lineup Monday night for the first time this season. “It’s just a day off for Cespedes,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “There’s no other reason.” He did get in the game, however, sent up to pinch-hit in the ninth. Cespedes grounded into a game-ending double play. Ausmus wants to give a day off to all of the Tigers’ key regulars as soon as possible. The only remaining players who have been in every Detroit game this season are 1B Miguel Cabrera and 2B Ian Kinsler. Cespedes has driven in 23 runs this season, second to Cabrera on the team.

RHP Bruce Rondon is closer to returning to the Tigers roster after throwing a 25-pitch bullpen Monday than RHP Justin Verlander is after a 45-pitch session. It’s the difference between starting and relieving, though. “We’ll keep our fingers crossed he feels as good after this one as he has recently,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Rondon will have to face hitters next, perhaps in a simulated game and then a handful of rehab appearances that include working back-to-back games.

LHP Kyle Lobstein allowed a pair of solo home runs plus an RBI single that sent him down to his fourth loss in seven decisions this season. “Lobber did a great job,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He gave up a couple of home runs, but other than those home runs, there wasn’t a lot of hard-hit balls. A lot of ground balls, a lot of lazy fly balls. He really did a nice job.” In 6 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, walked one and struck out three.

RHP Shane Greene will make his start Wednesday as scheduled, according to manager Brad Ausmus. Greene threw lightly Monday after throwing on Sunday and reported feeling no tingling in the two smallest fingers on his right hand, which limited his last start to five innings and 74 pitches. “He’s full to go,” Ausmus said.

DH Victor Martinez returned to Detroit’s starting lineup Monday night for the first time in five games. But his struggles continued as an 0-for-4 night made him hitless in his last 13 at-bats. The left knee he had surgery on to repair a damaged meniscus is giving him a lot of trouble hitting left-handed. He can’t generate power off his back leg and his bat speed has been dragged down as a result. “From the look of things,” manager Brad Ausmus said, “I think we’re going to have to at least talk about other options. But we’ll do that privately.” It seems unlikely Detroit would put him out of action for two weeks by putting him on the disabled list, which it could have done on a back-dated basis by not pinch-hitting him Sunday and holding out of Monday’s game.

RHP Justin Verlander went full bore for 45 pitches in a bullpen session Monday and reported feeling good afterward. “I threw 45 off the mound, all with good effort,” he said. “Now we’ll wait until (Tuesday) to see (how I feel).” Manager Brad Ausmus said one more bullpen is likely and if all goes well, a simulated game plus a rehab start before he can return to Detroit’s rotation. “I was not babying anything,” Verlander said. “If I throw a rehab start, get up and sit down, I see no reason to throw another one.” Verlander said teammate LHP David Price was quick to note after the right-hander’s bullpen, “he’s thrown 51 pitches in an inning this year.”

RHP Anibal Sanchez is scheduled to make his eighth career start and appearance against Milwaukee on Tuesday night. Sanchez has a 2-1 record against the Brewers but a 5.30 ERA. He has not faced Milwaukee since 2012 and has not beaten the Brewers since besting them in 2006 and 2007.