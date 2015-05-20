RHP Alex Wilson continues as a reliable middle-inning relief pitcher for Detroit. Wilson got four outs Tuesday night, spotting his low-90s fastball and mixing in off-speed stuff. He has not been scored upon in his last six outings covering 11 innings with four hits, two walks and six strikeouts.

RHP Bruce Rondon will go on a rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Toledo and could rejoin Detroit early next week. “We’ll take another look (at the situation) on Sunday,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Rondon, out since late spring training with a sore right biceps, came out of a Monday bullpen session feeling good. One qualifier for his return to the Tigers is he must work back-to-back games and come out feeling good.

OF Tyler Collins was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday to replace DH Victor Martinez on the roster. Martinez was placed on the 15-day disabled list with left knee inflammation. It isn’t a hot bat that prompted the Tigers to choose Collins, who was hitting .248 with nine RBIs in 32 games, but because he has had two previous stints with Detroit and bats left-handed, an area of need for the Tigers. “I‘m not trying to be Victor Martinez,” Collins said. “I‘m going to be Tyler Collins and try to do things to help us win games.”

RHP Shane Greene will be facing Milwaukee for the first time in his career if he starts against them Wednesday as scheduled. Greene has only faced two National League teams in his two-season major league career, winning both games without allowing a run in his 13 innings.

DH Victor Martinez was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday by Detroit with left knee inflammation.

RHP Anibal Sanchez got roughed up again Tuesday night, yielding three straight home runs while giving up six runs in the third inning of an 8-1 Milwaukee victory over Detroit. “I prepared a lot for this outing,” the perplexed Sanchez said. “I had a good outing the time before. My fastball really felt great. I had good location. But then I made a couple of mistakes. Braun hit a fastball. The other two were off (speed) pitches. I was really upset with (throwing) them.” “I think when he got out of the stretch, the ball started creeping up in the zone,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He just had trouble getting it down and they took advantage of it.” Sanchez has now given up nine home runs this season versus just four all of last year. “It’s been clearly something that is uncharacteristic for Sanchie,” Ausmus said. “The long ball wasn’t an issue last year, but this year it’s been a little bit of a different story now.”