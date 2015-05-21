3B Nick Castellanos did a nice job of batting before getting his game-winning three-run triple in the eighth inning Wednesday night. Castellanos got a steady stream of fastballs from RHP Jonathan Broxton before lining the last to right for his triple. “The more fastballs I saw,” Castellanos said, “the more comfortable I got. I’ve been waiting for that all season. I needed it, the team needed it, the fans needed it, we all needed it.”

RF J.D. Martinez had a pair of singles Wednesday night to run his hitting streak to 11 games. It wasn’t that long ago Martinez had an 0-for-25 stretch but now he’s got his batting average up to .267. He has a thought on why Detroit has been so streaky offensively. “Maybe some of us are pressing too much,” he said. “Maybe we’re trying to do too good.”

LF Yoenis Cespedes did a nice piece of hitting Wednesday night, taking an outside fastball and lining it to right field with two out in the eighth. The hit advanced J.D. Martinez to third. It helped set things up for 3B Nick Castellanos’ three-run triple. “Cespedes battled and battled and battled,” Martinez said, “and was finally able to push the pitch the other way.”

RHP Shane Greene felt no recurrence Wednesday of the tingling and numbness in two of the fingers on his right hand that limited him to five innings and 74 pitches in his previous start. Greene didn’t get a decision but he did throw 106 pitches and went 6 1/3 innings to get a tie game to the bullpen. Greene allowed both Milwaukee runs, one on a solo home run, but only gave up three hits while walking two and striking out six.

LHP David Price pitches against the Houston Astros on Thursday night for the third time in the last two seasons. Price was 1-1 with la 2.81 ERA in two starts against Houston last season. For his career, Price is 3-2 with a 2.92 ERA in five starts. He is 3-1 with a 3.40 ERA for Detroit this season.

RHP Joba Chamberlain has picked things up since going more to his fastball several outings back. Chamberlain had been throwing too many sliders and way too many curves that came to the plate with a big “Hit Me” sign. But since going more to his fastball, which is running 94-95 mph for the most part, it has made his breaking pitches even more effective. He threw mainly fastballs Wednesday night, getting two outs in the eighth before issuing a walk and being relieved.