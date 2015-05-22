C James McCann hit his first career walk-off homer and second of the season to give the Tigers a 6-5 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday. The rookie catcher hit an 0-2 pitch off reliever Tony Sipp just over the left-field wall, the first walk-off he could remember since he played for the University of Arkansas. “I swung at a pitch in the dirt on 0-1,” he said. “I had a feeling he was going to go back to that pitch, so I just wanted something that started up in the zone. That one did and I was able to put a good swing on it.” McCann had a single earlier in the game and is hitting .289.

3B Nick Castellanos hit a two-run homer against Houston on Thursday, his fourth of the season. He had a go-ahead, three-run triple against Milwaukee the previous night. He now has 19 RBIs, fourth-best on the club.

RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) gave up one run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning Thursday for Triple-A Toledo in his first rehab appearance. He is expected to spend around two weeks with Toledo.

1B Miguel Cabrera extended his hitting streak to nine games with two singles on Thursday. He also recorded his 1,400th career RBI, becoming the second Venezuelan-born player to achieve that total. Andres Galarraga knocked in 1,425 runs in his career. Cabrera is batting .400 with seven runs scored, four home runs and 10 RBIs during the hitting streak.

RHP Alfredo Simon will make his fifth attempt to notch his fifth victory when he faces the Houston Astros on Friday night. Simon pitched well in his last two outings but wound up with a no-decision after holding Minnesota to one run in 7 2/3 innings and a loss to St. Louis despite giving up two runs in six innings. Simon has made four career relief appearances against the Astros, posting a 1-0 record and 1.93 ERA in 9 1/3 innings.

LHP David Price struck out a season-high 12 and tossed six scoreless innings before tiring against the Houston Astros on Thursday afternoon. He allowed three runs, two of which were earned, in the seventh inning and wound up with a no-decision. Price, who came up two strikeouts shy of his career high, recorded his ninth game with 12 or more strikeouts. The last time he struck out that many batters was June 20 of last season with Tampa Bay, when he was also facing the Astros.