RHP Bruce Rondon began his rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo on Thursday night. He faced five batters and threw 22 pitches, 14 for strikes, while allowing one run on two hits and striking out one. Rondon, who has been on the 15-day disabled list all season with biceps tendinitis, reached 99 mph on the radar gun. Barring a setback, he is scheduled to pitch again on Sunday.

LHP Kyle Lobstein makes his eighth start of the season when he faces the Houston Astros on Saturday afternoon. He has lost three of his fourth starts in May, though he pitched well in his last outing, holding Milwaukee to three runs in 6 2/3 innings. That followed his worst performance of the season, when he gave up six runs in 2 1/3 innings to Minnesota. Lobstein, who will be making his first appearance against Houston, has allowed three home runs in his last two outings after not giving up any in his first five starts.

1B Miguel Cabrera extended his hitting streak to 10 games with two hits on Friday. He’s batting .410 with seven runs scored, four home runs and 10 RBI during the streak. Cabrera came into the game ranked fourth in the American League with a .336 average and raised it six points with the multi-hit game.

RHP Justin Verlander threw two 15-pitch innings on Friday as he continued his rehab from right triceps strain that has sidelined him since spring training. He had a 45-pitch bullpen warmup before he tossed the two innings without any batters. He is scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday and then begin a minor league rehab assignment.

RHP Alfredo Simon finally notched his fifth victory in his fifth attempt on Friday, holding the Houston Astros to two earned runs in seven innings. He has given up just three earned runs in his last three starts. Simon recorded five strikeouts with one walk in his 111-pitch outing. “My key is just to attack the hitters and put the ball in play and see what happens,” he said. “I’ve thrown a lot of good games but I don’t get a lot of wins because sometimes I don’t get the support to win.”