RHP Raisel Iglesias will start Sunday’s game against Cleveland, replacing RHP Johnny Cueto, who has been scratched due to general stiffness. Sunday will be Iglesias’ fifth career appearance and third start. In four starts at Triple-A Louisville Iglesias was 1-2 with a 3.80 ERA.

SS Jose Iglesias left Saturday’s game in the fifth inning with a left knee contusion. He was initially injured when he made knee-to-knee contact with Astros 1B Chris Carter while beating out an infield single in the third. Iglesias was having difficulty running the bases and came out after sliding into second on a Houston error. “It tightened up on him,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Iglesias had infield singles in both of his at-bats, raising his season average to .333.

LHP Kyle Lobstein had a shaky outing on Saturday while suffering his third straight loss and fifth of the season. Lobstein allowed three runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings and was knocked out when he gave up three straight singles. He walked the bases loaded in the previous inning but escaped that jam. Lobstein has served as the team’s No. 5 starter with Justin Verlander on the disabled list. “He had a little trouble finding the strike zone,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He seemed to get behind quite a bit but somehow was still able to keep us in the game and give us a chance.”

1B Miguel Cabrera extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a first-inning single on Saturday. He went 1-for-3 and was also walked intentionally for the eighth time this season, an American League high. He’s batting .395 with seven runs scored, four home runs and 10 RBI during the streak.

RHP Alfredo Simon has adjusted seamlessly to his new home park. Simon is 3-0 with a 0.94 ERA in his four home starts, including his victory over the Houston Astros on Friday when he didn’t give up an earned run in seven innings. Simon, an All-Star with Cincinnati last season, has the lowest home ERA of any American League starter. The only Tigers pitcher with a lower ERA in his first four home starts with the club was Doyle Alexander, who had a 0.56 ERA in his first four outings at Tiger Stadium in 1987.

RHP Anibal Sanchez is hoping for another upswing on his rollercoaster 2015 season when he opposes the Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon. He got shelled for seven runs in 3 2/3 innings against Milwaukee on Tuesday, the fourth time he has allowed five or more earned runs. The followed arguably his best outing of the season, when he held Minnesota to one run in eight innings while striking out nine. Sanchez has traditionally performed well against the Astros, going 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA in eight career starts against them.