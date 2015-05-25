SS Jose Iglesias missed Sunday’s game because of a left knee contusion. He sustained the injury during the Tigers’ 3-2 loss to Houston on Saturday when he made knee-to-knee contact with Astros 1B Chris Carter while beating out an infield hit. Iglesias underwent X-rays and an MRI on Saturday with positive results. “There’s no structural damage but there’s some swelling,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We don’t expect it to be anything long-term.” His status for the upcoming seven-game road trip is uncertain.

LHP Kyle Lobstein was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday due to left shoulder soreness. Lobstein, who joined the rotation out of spring training with Justin Verlander on the disabled list, has lost his last three starts. He had an MRI on Sunday but manager Brad Ausmus did not have further information during his postgame press conference. “His velocity has been down pretty much all year,” Ausmus said. “It’s been a lingering issue that doesn’t want to go away.”

SS Dixon Machado was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday. Machado was batting .274 with 19 runs scored, one home run and 16 RBIs in 40 games with the Mud Hens. The right-handed-hitting Machado gives the team some infield depth with Jose Iglesias bothered by a knee injury, but he could return to Toledo sometime this week. “He’s deserving of a promotion at this time,” GM Dave Dombrowski said. “Machado’s not going to be a guy who comes up here and just sits on the bench.”

RHP Shane Greene starts the opener of a three-game road series against Oakland on Monday night. Greene has been sharp in his last three starts, allowing a combined three earned runs. He got a no-decision on Wednesday despite holding the Milwaukee Brewers to two runs in 6 1/3 innings. This is his first career appearance against the A‘s.

RHP Buck Farmer will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo sometime this week, and he will start Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. He will take the rotation spot of LHP Kyle Lobstein, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday. Farmer was 5-1 with a 2.98 ERA in nine Triple-A starts. “His fastball’s in the mid-90s and he has an above-average changeup and developing slider,” GM Dave Dombrowski said. “He’s been here before, so he’s got some experience.”

1B Miguel Cabrera stretched his hitting streak to 12 games with two extra-base hits Sunday, including his 11th home run. He is batting .413 with 10 runs scored, five home runs and 11 RBIs during the streak. It is the longest hitting streak by a Tiger this season.