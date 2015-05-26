LF Anthony Gose, who went 1-for-4 on Memorial Day during the Tigers’ 4-0 loss at Oakland, recorded at least one hit in 15 of his past 22 games. He is batting .341 (30-for-88) during that stretch.

LF Yoenis Cespedes made his return to Oakland on Monday, going 0-for-3 with a walk hitting out of the cleanup sport. It was his first time back in the Coliseum since he was dealt to Boston for LHP Jon Lester and LF Jonny Gomes on July 31. The A’s were 228-131 while Cespedes was in Oakland but are 38-63 since the deal.

RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) is set to pitch again Tuesday on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo, then take two days off before pitching back-to-back Friday and Saturday. He could rejoin the Tigers by mid-June.

SS Dixon Machado, promoted to the majors Sunday, made his major league debut on Memorial Day. He went 0-for-3 and committed an error. Machado, 23, hit .274 (43-for-157) with 19 runs, six doubles, one home run and 16 RBI with Triple-A Toledo.

RHP Shane Greene tossed fewer than six innings Monday for the fourth time in 10 starts this season. He gave up four runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings during a 4-0 loss at Oakland. He is 2-2 with a 5.61 ERA in five road starts.

1B Miguel Cabrera was the last Tigers position player to get a full day’s rest this season, as he sat out Monday. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus suggested the day game at Oakland following a long flight from Detroit provided an opportunity to rest Cabrera, who has been bothered by a “cranky” ankle of late. Cabrera will take a 12-game hitting streak into Tuesday’s game.

LHP David Price looks to break a streak of three straight no-decisions when he starts in Oakland on Tuesday. The Tigers won all three of those starts with Price allowing nine earned runs on 25 hits over 19 2/3 innings. The Tigers are 8-1 during Price’s nine starts this season.