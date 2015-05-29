C James McCann was the only member of the Tigers to get more than one hit Thursday night. McCann went 2-for-4, and he has accumulated hits in 15 of his past 22 games. During that span, the rookie is batting .333 (26-for-78), raising his average to .290.

SS Jose Iglesias returned to the starting lineup Thursday night after missing the previous four games with a bruised bone in his left knee. Iglesias was responsible for both of the Tigers’ runs in a 12-2 loss to the Angels. He scored in the third inning when 1B Miguel Cabrera was hit on the right foot with the bases loaded, and he hit a run-scoring double in the ninth. He also walked and finished 1-for-3.

CF Anthony Gose saw his seven-game hitting streak end Thursday night. Gose went 0-for-4 and struck out twice in the Tigers’ 12-2 loss to the Angels. Gose’s .329 average ranked seventh in the American League.

INF Dixon Machado was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, one day after he got his first major league hit. Machado lined a single off Athletics LHP Sean Doolittle in the sixth inning of the Tigers’ 3-2 victory. Machado went 1-for-7 in his three games with Detroit. He was no longer needed because SS Jose Iglesias returned from a knee injury.

RHP Buck Farmer, called up Thursday for his season debut, took the loss against the Angels. He induced nine groundouts in his five-plus innings and retired nine successive batters between the second and fifth innings. However, he allowed seven runs and nine hits, including two home runs, while walking one and striking out one.

RHP Anibal Sanchez seeks to return to his form of his past two seasons. In 2013 and 2014, Sanchez won 22 games while allowing opponents to hit no better than .229. This year, however, he has as many losses as he did all of last season. He also has conceded just seven fewer runs than in 2014 and is letting opposing batters hit .268.