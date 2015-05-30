C James McCann has hit safely in 15 of 23 games, batting .325 (26 for 80) along the way. With a .284 average, he ranks second among all American League rookies (minimum 75 at-bats).

RHP Al Alburquerque has thrown 13 consecutive scoreless innings, covering his last 12 appearances. He has lowered his ERA from 11.37 to 3.72 during that stretch, striking out 11 and walking three.

RHP Shane Greene will start Saturday against the Angels. Greene has just one win in his last seven starts, giving up 27 earned runs in 36 innings during that stretch. He has never faced the Angels in his career.

RHP Anibal Sanchez gave up two runs on six hits and two walks, and struck out nine to match a season-high, but got the loss in a 2-0 setback to the Angels. Despite the loss, it was a step in the right direction for Sanchez, who was coming off two consecutive bad starts. “He seemed to have a determination,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “When he came off the mound between innings, he had a look in his eyes. He needed to prove to himself he wasn’t the pitcher that people had seen in his last couple starts.”