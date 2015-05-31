RHP Al Albuquerque saw his streak of 13 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings end Saturday night. He allowed one run, two hits and two walks while pitching the bottom of the eighth inning in the Tigers’ 8-6 loss to the Angels. The right-hander also struck out two and now has 13 strikeouts in his last 13 2/3 innings.

SS Jose Iglesias extended his hitting streak to four games Saturday night. Iglesias singled to left field against Angels RHP Jered Weaver in the top of the third inning to maintain the streak and finished 2-for-4. Iglesias now has hits in 14 of his past 17 games and is batting .321 (18-for-56) during that span, raising his average to .338.

RF J.D. Martinez had his first multi-hit game since April 23 on Saturday night. Martinez went 3-for-4 with two doubles, scored twice and drove in a run to raise his batting average to .266. Martinez has hit safely in 17 of 21 games and reached base in 19 of 23.

RHP Alex Wilson pitched 3 2/3 innings of perfect relief and induced groundouts from eight of the 11 batters he faced Saturday night. The right-hander has conceded only two run in his last 11 appearances covering 21 innings. Wilson reduced his ERA to 1.71, third lowest on the team.

LF Yoenis Cespedes hit his seventh home run of the season and his second in four games during Saturday night’s 8-6 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The Cuban outfielder has 24 extra-base hits, fourth in the American League. Cespedes finished 2-for-4 for his 19th multi-hit game and scored twice.

RHP Bruce Rondon pitched two-thirds of an inning in a rehabilitation assignment for Triple-A Toledo on Friday night. Rondon allowed three runs and three hits. In four games for Toledo, Rondon compiled a 1-1 record with a 10.80 ERA. The right-hander has been on the disabled list since April 1 with tendinitis.

RHP Shane Greene lasted only 1 2/3 innings Saturday night after allowing a career-worst five home runs. Before the 8-6 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, Greene conceded only three home runs all season. The right-hander permitted only one other hit and one walk and struck out one while throwing 46 pitches. Greene, who started the season 3-0, has given up 11 runs (all earned) and 14 hits in his last two starts covering 7 1/3 innings.

1B Miguel Cabrera extended his streak of reaching base safely to 19 games Saturday night. Cabrera went 2-for-5, doubled and drove in a run to improve is on-base percentage to .440, which leads the American League. During his streak, Cabrera is batting .333 (23-for-69) with four doubles, one triple, five home runs and 11 runs.