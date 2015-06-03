OF Daniel Fields was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, though he probably won’t last the week. Fields was promoted with Rajai Davis getting placed on paternity leave. Fields, the son of former Tiger Bruce Fields, played 575 minor-league games before finally getting his first promotion. He was leading the International League with 33 runs scored, seven triples and 25 extra-base hits.

INF Josh Wilson had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. The 24-year-old Wilson is a career .226 hitter who has appeared in 410 major-league games, including 24 with Texas last season. He was playing mostly second base with the Mud Hens but will also fill in at short and third for Detroit. He was batting .291 with no homers and 10 RBIs in 37 games with the Mud Hens.

RHP Buck Farmer was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. Farmer, who was called up to replace injured starter Kyle Lobstein, was pounded in his only start. He allowed seven runs, including two home runs, in five innings in a 12-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. He had an 11.57 ERA in four major-league appearances last season with the Tigers.

RHP Justin Verlander will make another rehab start with Triple-A Toledo on Saturday. Verlander, who has been on the disabled list since March 29 with biceps tendinitis, pitched 2 2/3 innings with the Mud Hens on Sunday and alllowed three runs on six hits while throwing 79 pitches. If all goes well, Verlander will return to the Tigers’ rotation some time next week.

CF Rajai Davis was placed on the paternity list on Tuesday and is not expected to play in the three-game series with Oakland. GM Dave Dombrowski said Davis would likely rejoin the team on Friday in Chicago when it opens a three-game series with the White Sox. Davis is batting .269 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 37 games this season.

RHP Alfredo Simon was activated from the bereavement list, and he was the starter and loser against the Athletics on Tuesday night. He gave up four runs on four hits and five walks in 6 1/3 innings. Simon left the team last week to visit his ill father in the Dominican Republic, and his father died during the weekend.

RHP Anibal Sanchez gets the start against the Oakland A’s on Wednesday night after a strong performance against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. He bounced back from two poor outings by holding the Angels to two runs in seven innings while striking out nine, yet still suffered his sixth loss this season. Sanchez gave up another home run that night, the 12th he’s surrendered this season and sixth in the last three starts. He’s 1-1 with a 3.55 ERA in five career starts against Oakland.