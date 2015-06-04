RHP Angel Nesbitt had another shaky outing and is in danger of losing his roster spot. Nesbitt hit two batters and walked another in the ninth inning against Oakland on Wednesday while allowing one run and retiring one hitter. He gave up a grand slam to Ben Zobrist on Tuesday and has allowed at least one run in four of his last five appearances. Nesbitt could be ticketed to the minors when RHP Bruce Rondon is ready to come off the disabled list.

RHP Bruce Rondon made a rehab appearance at Triple A Toledo on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings. He has pitched six games for the Mud Hens, spanning 5 2/3 innings. He has been on the 15-day disabled list since Opening Day with biceps tendinitis. Rondon appears close to being activated and eventually could emerge as the main setup man to closer Joakim Soria.

RHP Shane Greene heads into his start against Oakland on Thursday afternoon trying to shake the memory of his worst outing this season. The Los Angeles Angels launched five home runs off of him in 1 2/3 innings Saturday, two more long balls than he allowed in his first nine starts combined. He has lost four of his last five decisions, though he posted quality outings in four of his five starts at Comerica Park this season. He lost to the A’s two starts ago, giving up four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

1B Miguel Cabrera had two hits Wednesday, extending his streak of reaching base safely to 22 games. During that stretch, Cabrera is hitting .338 with 13 runs, five home runs and 14 RBIs. He drove in the Tigers’ lone run with a double. He leads the American League in on-base percentage at .439.

RHP Anibal Sanchez had what manager Brad Ausmus described as a “decent outing” Wednesday, but he still took his seventh loss of the season. Sanchez allowed four runs on five hits and four walks in seven innings against Oakland. He has given up at least four earned runs in five of his past seven home starts. “He’s kind of been hot-cold, hot-cold, but it’s not like this was a terrible outing,” Ausmus said. “The last time out, he gave up two runs in Anaheim (to the Los Angeles Angels), and this time he gave up four in seven innings.”