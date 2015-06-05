RHP Angel Nesbitt is the prime candidate to lose his roster spot in the likely event Bruce Rondon is activated from the disabled list this weekend. Nesbitt hit two batters and walked another while getting just one out against Oakland on Wednesday. He gave up a grand slam to the A’s Ben Zobrist the previous night. He has allowed a run in four of his last five outings. “He looks out of whack mechanically more than anything,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

OF Daniel Fields was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after Thursday’s game. He made his major league debut earlier in the afternoon when Yoenis Cespedes left the game with flu-like symptoms. Fields committed an error and struck out looking twice, but salvaged his day with a ninth-inning double. He played in 575 minor league games before the call-up. Rajai Davis will come off the paternity list for the weekend series against the White Sox after missing the last three games.

LF Yoenis Cespedes left Thursday’s game in the top of the third with flu-like symptoms. His status for this weekend’s series against the Chicago White Sox is questionable. He grounded out in his only at-bat, dropping his average to .285. Cespedes has been batting cleanup in the absence of Victor Martinez.

RHP Shane Greene had another subpar outing Thursday, allowing six runs (four earned) on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings against Oakland. The Los Angeles Angels launched five home runs off of him in 1 2/3 innings during his previous start. He has lost five of his last six decisions and his ERA has spiked to 5.40. “We need Shane to get back to where he was a couple of starts ago,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “When he’s right, he keeps the ball below the waist. Right now, he’s having trouble doing that.”

DH Victor Martinez took batting practice at the team’s facility in Lakeland, Fla., on Thursday and is expected to do so again on Friday. He will return to Detroit on Tuesday if there are no setbacks, though he needs to show he can run the bases pain-free before he’s activated from the 15-day disabled list. Martinez was sidelined with inflammation in his surgically-repaired left knee.

RHP Justin Verlander will throw 85-90 pitches in his second rehab start at Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, according to manager Brad Ausmus.