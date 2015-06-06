OF Daniel Fields was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after Thursday’s game, opening the way for activation of CF Rajai Davis. The Detroit native appeared in one game, going 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Before being called up he was hitting .271 with three home runs and 21 RBIs at Toledo.

SS Jose Inglesias went 2-for-4 for his 11th multi-hit game of the season. He is batting .425 offleft-handers for the season and is .329 for the season through 46 games.

LHP Kyle Ryan (1-0) had no decision in his first start of the season and just his second appearance overall. He worked seven full innings and gave up just two runs on three hits while walking one and striking out four. Ryan has a 1.50 ERA in six career road appearances and is 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA all-time at U.S. Cellular Field.

1B Miguel Cabrera was 0-for-4 but walked once to extend his on-base streak to 24 games. It’s his longest since he reached base safely in 32 straight games from July 20-August 29, 2013.

CF Rajai Davis was back with the team following paternity leave and led off as the Tigers opened a three-game weekend series in Chicago. Davis went 1-for-5 in his return and his now batting .265

LHP David Price (4-2, 3.15 ERA) makes his 11th start of the season on Saturday and looks to bounce back from a 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on May 31. He gave up four runs on eight hits in that contest, while striking out six and walking four. Price had won six straight starts until the setback.