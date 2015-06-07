1B Miguel Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 25 games. Cabrera walked in the third inning and launched a two-run homer in the fifth -- his 12th of the season -- to give the Tigers their first lead. He is hitting .315 with six home runs and 17 RBIs during that streak.

3B Josh Wilson went 4-for-5 to match his career high with four hits, last accomplished Sept. 5, 2007, against Baltimore. Wilson collected a hit and an RBI in back-to-back games for the first time since April 30-May 4, 2013.

CF Rajai Davis, who went 1-for-6 Saturday, has hit safely in 11 of his past 14 games (14-for-53, .264). He leads the Tigers with 13 stolen bases.

RHP Alfredo Simon (5-3, 2.97 ERA) seeks his second win in three starts in Sunday’s series finale against the White Sox. He is coming off a loss in a seven-inning outing against Oakland on June 2, when he allowed four runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings. Simon is 0-1 in one appearance against the White Sox this season.

RHP Joakim Soria worked 1 1/3 innings Friday in the Tigers’ 11-inning loss to Chicago, giving up one run, before getting a day off Saturday. He has allowed three runs in past 21 outings, posting a 1.23 ERA in that span.

LHP David Price (5-2) threw a complete game to pick up his second win in three starts Saturday. He gave up five hits, walked two and had 11 strikeouts, one off his career high. He also struck out seven consecutive White Sox batters between the fourth and sixth innings. The complete game was his second of the season and 13th of his career. “He was outstanding, he gave us exactly what we needed,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Price is 4-1 with a 1.75 ERA in seven road starts this season.