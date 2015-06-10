C Alex Avila, who has been on 15-day disabled list since May 8 with a loose body in his left knee, had an MRI on Monday after experiencing soreness during the team’s trip to Chicago over the weekend. He had just started taking batting practice while strengthening his knee on a special treadmill. “It doesn’t seem to be anything alarming at this point,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Avila’s rehab program will be halted for the time being. “He’s kind of in a holding pattern,” Ausmus added.

RHP Shane Greene has lost his last three starts and will try to turn things around against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Greene allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings against Oakland on Thursday. The Los Angeles Angels launched five home runs off of him in 1 2/3 innings during his previous start. He has been working on lowering his arm slot since his last start in an effort to get the ball down more consistently.

RHP Justin Verlander will make his first start of the season against Cleveland on Saturday, manager Brad Ausmus said.

CF Rajai Davis played a stellar all-around game on Tuesday in Detroit’s 6-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Davis robbed Cubs catcher David Ross of a two-run homer in the second. He was also a sparkplug offensively from the leadoff spot, rapping two extra-base hits and scoring twice. David, who now has seven multi-hit games, is tied for the American League lead with five triples.

RHP Anibal Sanchez pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings in the Tigers’ 6-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. He allowed six hits and struck out seven while recording his first victory since May 14. Sanchez, who was aided by two outfield plays that saved three runs, felt he had all of his pitches working. “When I‘m able to locate my fastball, I can do more with the rest of my stuff,” he said.